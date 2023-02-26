A power pole was knocked down along Alameda by Sunday’s powerful wind storm.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — San Elizario Independent School District will not have classes and will be closed on Monday, Feb. 27, the district announced on its web page.

“The high winds have caused difficult road conditions and severe electrical power outages throughout our district,” stated a popup message on the district’s homepage.

“Due to damage to the electrical infrastructure, the optimal learning environment of students is impacted. Therefore, out of caution, the San Elizario ISD will be closed tomorrow, February 27, 2023, allowing district personnel to inspect the buildings. The notification at this time will help our SEISD families plan accordingly,” the announcement continued.

Gadsden ISD announced that it will have a two-hour delayed start on Monday because of power outages throughout the southern part of the district.