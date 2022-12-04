Event is part of East El Paso County community's efforts to promote itself as an art destination

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – San Elizario got into the holiday spirit Sunday afternoon with a Christmas Extravaganza and Art Market.

The event featured live music, more than 20 artisans and vendors and refreshments.

It is part of San Elizario’s efforts to promote itself as an art destination.

“It’s growing, and just by word of mouth, you know we are getting bigger and bigger,” said Robert Dozal, an artist and gallery owner. “We’re getting more and more vendors every time. It’s turning into a great event for San El, such an historic town. It’s perfect.”

San Elizario has an art market event every third Sunday.