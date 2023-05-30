EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — San Elizario artist Gaspar Enriquez has garnered a statewide honor.

Enriquez has been named the Texas State Visual Artist – Two-Dimensional for 2023, according to the office of state Rep. Mary Gonzalez, D-El Paso.

Each year, the Texas State Artist Committee picks artists in four categories to celebrate — music, poetry, 2D and 3D visual art,

It is a great honor to be given the distinction of Texas Artist of the Year. I am still speechless,” Enriquez said in a news release.

Enriquez’s paintings are heavily inspired by the Mexican American symbolism and culture of Chicanismo, according to the same news release sent out by Gonzalez’s office.

“He draws on the stories of his people to create powerful portraits of artists and friends that have been a source of inspiration for him,” the news release state. “Through his work, he hopes to bring attention to the injustices faced by Mexican Americans and other minority groups in the United States. His art is a reflection of his commitment to social justice, as well as a celebration of his roots.”

Gonzalez said that Enriquez’s selection is “a recognition of Gaspar’s incredible talent and dedication to his art, and it is a huge honor.” San Elizario.

“Gaspar’s selection also further enhances the reputation of the San Elizario’s Historical Art District, where he works,” Gonzalez added.