San Antonio patient released from coronavirus quarantine after testing negative — now tests positive

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTSM) – A person being treated for the Coronavirus was released from quarantine in San Antonio on Saturday after testing negative for the disease. However, after the release, a lab test showed that the person ultimately tested positive for the virus.

The patient had been under isolation and was being treated at a medical facility in San Antonio after returning from Wuhan, China.

The CDC said the patient was not showing any symptoms and met all of the CDC’s criteria for release.

“The fact that the CDC allowed the public to be exposed to a patient with a positive COVID-19 reading is unacceptable,” said Mayor of San Antonio, Ron Nirenberg.

The San Antonio Metro Health is assisting the CDC to try to determine if there were any individuals who the person may have come in contact with.

The CDC said the patient was released after two negative test results. However, after the patient was released a lab test came back with what the CDC is calling “weakly” positive for the Coronavirus.

“The CDC’s premature release of a quarantined patient carrying the coronavirus into San Antonio raises serious questions about CDC management, protocols and the attentiveness of the Administration to public safety,” said U.S. Representative Joaquin Castro.

The CDC said there was another similar situation in the past where someone had both negative and positive test results saying, the CDC’s criteria is that the patient must have two negative test results taken 24 hours apart which the San Antonio patient had before being released.

The CDC said they are making decisions on a case by case basis adding that the virus is still new and they are learning more about it every day.