SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A San Angelo resident is calling for a recall election that has the potential to remove all current members of the San Angelo City Council from their positions after allegations of illegal Council activity culminated in a citation issued in November.

The citation

John Bariou, former vice chair of the City of San Angelo Development Corporation, issued the citation during the City Council’s Nov. 21, 2023, meeting. Bariou approached the City Council during the public comment section of the meeting and began issuing the citation, in which he claimed that the City Council has committed an “intentional, repeated and habitual subversion of the City Charter and violation of certain Ordinances of this City.”

Bariou, speaking “on behalf of numerous registered voters,” stated that San Angelo’s charter is a Council-Manager form of government under Texas law but claimed that it is being run as a “Mayor-run” system, an illegal deviation that allows “one individual access to the Manager and directing specific actions without deliberation by, and specific authorization of, the full Council,” according to the citation.

Bariou claimed that all members of the City Council were “aided and abetted by the City Attorney” in committing the alleged illegal deviation and “complicit for not openly challenging these actions as required by Ordinance.”

The Nov. 21, 2023, City Council meeting. Bariou’s statements and issuing of the citation begin at 9:40 and end at around 17:00.

Bariou then said that the City Council would be given a “redemptive window” to take publicly evident “repentant and law-abiding conduct” that would remain open until Jan. 1, 2024. Bariou also stated that any and all discussions conducted by the City Council during this window must be held openly as per the Texas Opening Meetings Act and that “any initiative to amend the Charter or related Ordinances shall be construed as defiant conduct.” Failure to uphold these standards, according to Bariou, would result in the immediate pursuit of consequences.

These consequences, according to Bariou, are recall elections. According to the citation, “unless accelerated by Council’s responses, on or after January 1, 2024, the voters may petition for the recall (firing) of any or all Council Members, including the Mayor.”

“Recall elections will then determine the fate of this City Council, and the future of our San Angelo,” the citation reads.

For a transcript of the citation, an explanation of the grievances expressed by Bariou and other information, read the “Citation Briefly Explained” .pdf attached below.

The “redemptive window,” during and after

The redemptive window has since passed, and Bariou claims that not only has the City Council not taken official action toward remedying the situation, but it has also committed an additional violation. In an update released on Monday, Jan. 8, it is stated that a reminder email sent to all members of the City Council on Dec. 26, 2023, was responded to by the City Attorney “on behalf of the Council,” a move that is claimed to be “evidence of a blatantly egregious disregard for the Texas Open Meetings Act” by implying that the City Council met outside of a public meeting to discuss how to respond.

Bariou shared the response email he received with the Concho Valley Homepage. Speaking on behalf of the City Council, City Attorney Theresa James states that each member of the City Council believes that they have operated ethically and within the law.

“The Mayor and the City Council members have reviewed the information you provided and will not be making any statement of repentance regarding the allegations you have made against them,” James said in the email. “They each believe that they represent the needs of their constituents in an ethical manner and in compliance with all the laws which govern their office.”

She explains the role of the mayor within the City Council, stating that Council members are free to speak on every item on the agenda during a meeting and ask for items to be placed on the agenda for public discussion. She later states that Bariou’s “accusations of misconduct are very vague” before providing Bariou with instructions on how to raise specific incidents and allegations to the Mayor, City Manager and City Attorney’s attention.

“While it is true that the Mayor takes a prominent role in City governance, the duties of the mayor as the official head of the city as set out in the Charter requires such prominence to ensure an orderly meeting,” James said in the email. “While the Mayoral role is more prominent, all members of Council can ask that an item be placed on the agenda for public discussion at a Council meeting, as is evident by the item on every Council agenda entitled ‘Announcements and consideration of Future Agenda Items.’ Further, every member of the Council is given the opportunity to speak on every item on the agenda at a meeting and every member of the public in attendance is given an opportunity to offer public comment.”

She concludes the email by affirming the right to petition for a recall election that San Angelo citizens hold while also providing instructions on how to acquire assistance in filing a petition.

“While I disagree or do not have enough information to comment on many of the violations you allege, I do agree that every citizen in San Angelo has the right to file a petition for recall under the process found in Section 48 of the Charter,” James said in the email. “That process is initiated with the City Clerk who will be happy to assist you or any citizen in this process.”

To view the full email response, read the .pdf attached below.

Recall elections: How do they work?

With the window come and gone, Bariou and his associated registered voters have begun to seek out San Angelo citizens from each single-member district to start the process of recall elections by initiating voter petitions. But how does a recall election come to pass?

Section 48 of the San Angelo City Charter — aptly named the “Recall” section — states that petitions for signatures for recall elections can only be procured from the City Clerk. Additionally, a voter or voters looking to start a petition must file an affidavit that states “the name or names of the officer or officers sought to be removed.”

Another affidavit needs to be filed afterward, one that states “the number of signers to such part of the petition and that each signature to the same is genuine, was made in the presence of the affiant, and is that of the person whose name it purports to be.”

Once this second affidavit is filed, has 60 days until it needs to be returned to the City Clerk. During this time, the petition needs to be signed “by at least thirty (30) percent of the number voting to fill the office of the incumbent sought to be recalled, in the last regular municipal election to fill that office.” However, another condition is also present: “In the event, the petition for recall is of a Council Member representing a single member district, the signers of the petition must all be from that single-member district in order to qualify.”

The Clerk must then verify the signatures on the petition within 30 days of its return and notify the officers sought to be recalled. If the officers sought for recall do not resign from their position within 15 days of notification, a date will be selected for the recall election. This election date, according to Section 48, “shall not be less than thirty (30) nor more than ninety (90) days from the time such petition was presented to the Council.”

On the day of the recall election, ballots will be distributed that ask voters to decide whether the officer will be recalled or not. The outcome of the ballot is put bluntly by Section 48: “Should a majority of the votes cast at such recall election be for the recall of the officer named on the ballot, the officer shall be deemed removed from office (regardless of any technical defects in the recall petition). Should a majority of the votes cast at such recall election be against the recall of the officer named on the ballot, such officer shall continue in office for the remainder of the term, subject to recall as before.”

If a recall election seeking to recall just some of the City Council members succeeds in recalling one or more of said members, the remaining members of City Council are required “to meet, canvass the returns, declare the result of the election and on the same day order an election to fill such vacancy or vacancies” within five days of the recall election. This election for replacements “not less than thirty (30) days nor more than ninety (90) days” after the day the replacement election is ordered.

Should a recall election fail to recall an officer, however, the officer is granted a limited form of immunity from subsequent recall elections. According to Section 48, “no officer shall be subject to more than one recall election during a term of office,” meaning that if a recall election fails against them, they are safe from further recall elections unless they serve another term.

Section 48 also contains rules for how new officials will be elected in the event that all members of the City Council are subject to recall in the election. According to the section, the recall election would also serve as an election process for the replacement City Council members. If such an election were to occur, no members of the City Council subject to recall would be allowed to be candidates on the ballot.

What happens next

With all that has transpired thus far, Bariou will continue to seek out citizens of San Angelo to represent the town’s single-member districts and initiate each of the seven separate petitions needed to recall each of the seven City Council members. Should anyone come forward to initiate a petition, the petition process described in Section 48 of the San Angelo City Charter will occur, potentially leading to the recall election — and, possibly, the end of the City Council as we know it.

The entire process could take months, though, and there’s no guarantee such an endeavor would ultimately yield the results Bariou seems to be looking for. This hasn’t stopped Bariou from trying, however.

“Let us give them all that they can stand,” Bariou said in the Jan. 8 update.