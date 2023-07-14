EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Sam’s Club has a new membership deal for educators heading into the new school year.

The global retailer has announced a limited-time membership offer for teachers and other educators that gives them a 60-percent discount off a Sam’s Club membership at just $20.

The teacher membership offer starts Monday, July 17 and runs through Tuesday, Aug.15.

The offer is redeemable online and in clubs for new members who are state-licensed/certified Pre-K classroom teachers, Pre K-12 principals and assistant principals, Pre K-12 school employees, and college and university professors.

“We know that educators continue to dip into their own wallets to pay for classroom supplies, and we want to help ease the burden this year with better access to the unbelievable value that Sam’s Club provides,” said Scott Ludwig, vice president of membership at Sam’s Club.

Teachers can sign up and find more information here.