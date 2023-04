EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Sam’s Club turns 40. In celebration the club will be offering lower membership deals starting on Friday, April 14.

First time members can get a membership for as low as $10 or get a plus membership for $70, which is $40 off the original price.

Aside the membership deals, members can visit any local club and get a sweet treat and fountain drink for free on Saturday, April 15.

Using the Scan & Go checkout, Curbside Pickup and Same-Day Delivery can save members $100.