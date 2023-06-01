EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Salvation Army will be hosting their 5th Annual Music and Arts Conservatory for children ages eight through 13 this summer.

The music program will start on June 19 and will last through July 16. Students will perform at a music celebration on July 16 at The Salvation Army Citadel located at 4900 Hercules Ave.

The Salvation Army says they provide music education to children for free, and students receive loaner free equipment, curriculum materials, and can participate in a variety of classes to broaden their music skills.

“Studies show that schools with music programs have an estimated 90.2% graduation rate, compared to 72.9% at schools without music programs. Students who participate in band or orchestra have the lowest levels of current lifelong use of tobacco, alcohol, and illicit drugs among any group in our society.” said the Salvation Army.

To register your child for the Music and Arts Conservatory, call 915-544-9811.

The Salvation Army says space is limited. To learn more about The Salvation Army’s music program, visit give.salvationarmytexas.org/elpasosmc.