Salvation Army Thrift Store to reopen with special store hours

EL PASO, Texas — After being closed for over 11 weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Salvation Army Thrift Store will open back fro business.

Store operations will resume starting Friday, June 5. Safety recommendations will remain in place and shoppers will be required to wear a mask.

According to a release, masks will be sold for a $1 at the door for anyone who doesn’t have one.

“The Thrift Store is a vital part of The Salvation Army’s ministry and operation in El Paso,” said Peter Jordan, Thrift Store Operations Manager. “Although a difficult one, it was absolutely the correct decision to close the store on March 24th as our community began to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. The Salvation Army’s priority throughout this time has been the safety and well-being of our employees, volunteers, and customers.”

Ongoing safety measures at the store will include hand sanitizer by the doors and registers, wiping down carts after each use, clear sneeze guards at each register, and closing public restrooms and fitting rooms.

According to a release, the store will open on Friday at a 25% store capacity and will have a 6ft spacing waiting line out front if customers need to wait to enter.

“When picking up donations, our truck drivers will no longer enter homes. Donations will be left outside during this time to limit any possible exposure,” said Jordan. “Secondly, all donations will be sprayed down with a disinfectant and placed in our seven-day quarantine area before being sorted and priced. This will ensure that all merchandise is clean and COVID-free and will alleviate any risk to both our team and customers.”

The opening weekend will include special hours in anticipation of a great response from the community. “We are going to open early on Friday and Saturday, with 8-10 AM being dedicated exclusively for our customers aged over 60 years old, for them to shop with a little more time and space. The store will open to everyone from 10 AM-7 PM on Friday and Saturday,” said Jordan. “Next week, we will resume our normal operating hours, Monday-Saturday, 9 AM-6 PM, with senior hour again from 9 AM-10 AM daily.”

For anyone interested in making donations, the Salvation Army will resume accepting donations of gently used furniture, clothing and household appliances between the hours of 8 AM-4 PM at the store location (3920 Morehead Ave, El Paso, TX 79930).

The proceeds from the sale of donated goods directly support the life-changing programs of The Salvation Army in El Paso county, including shelter for men, women and families, meals for those who are hungry, rent and utility assistance, Christmas assistance, and much more.

For more information about The Salvation Army Thrift Store call (915) 565-6937 or visit us at 3920 Morehead Ave, El Paso, TX 79930. For all or other Salvation Army program, call 915-544-9811 or visit 4300 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso, TX 79905.