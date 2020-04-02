Salvation Army launches emotional and spiritual care hotline

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you need someone to talk to during these critical times, The Salvation Army has established a hotline to assist anyone seeking emotional and spiritual support amid COVD-19.

The Emotional and Spiritual Care (ESC) hotline is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (CTS), seven days a week at (844) 458-HOPE (4673).

“Our goal is to give people an opportunity to connect with someone who will hear their story and concerns. We hope to offer a calming presence in the midst of circumstances none of us has ever experienced before,” said Major. Estrada. “The Salvation Army wants people to know they are not alone and that even though we might not be able to meet them face to face, we care, want to listen and are as close as a phone call.”

According to a release, the hotline started taking calls Friday, March 27, and received a number of calls its first weekend including a mother dealing with the additional stress of two weeks of home schooling her children for the first time.

Another individual called seeking advice and prayer while facing the potential loss of their home, and a young man coping with the reality of being furloughed from his job. All callers expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to speak with someone and receive prayer. If needed, callers will be referred to additional helpful resources when possible, a release said.

“The Salvation Army is here to help during this time of heightened need, said Major Estrada. “We understand physical needs are just one aspect of this. We also want people to know we are here – trained and ready – to pray with and encourage them throughout this crisis.”

To contribute to The Salvation Army’s ongoing efforts in your community, please visit give.salvationarmytexas.org, call 915-544-9811 or mail a check to Salvation Army El Paso, 4300 E. Paisano, El Paso, TX 79905.