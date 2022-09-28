EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Salvation Army in El Paso is preparing resources and personnel to meet the immediate needs of survivors and first responders in Florida due to Hurricane Ian.

Hurricane Ian comes just days after Hurricane Fiona ravaged Puerto Rico, where The Salvation Army is still currently serving survivors and first responders. Hurricane Ian was ranked as a Category 4 storm on Sep. 28, on the west coast of Florida. Main concerns include a heavy storm surge leading to severe flooding conditions along the coastline.



Courtesy to Salvation Army of El Paso.

The Salvation Army in El Paso has trained staff and volunteers to serve during emergency disasters and other crisis situations. The team is said to be currently on standby, waiting to provide support as needed. A Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services team from Texas, including an Incident Management Team and six mobile feeding units, departed to Arlington, Texas on Wednesday morning as they headed for Florida. Mobile feeding units from Austin, Granbury, Irving, Houston, San Antonio, and Pasadena, each accompanied by trained Salvation Army disaster volunteers and Officers, are part of the initial response team from Texas.

