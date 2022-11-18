EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With the temperatures dropping and the holidays fast approaching, the Salvation Army is once again looking to hire El Pasoans for their iconic Red Kettle Campaign.

Officials share that Red Kettles will be in place to receive donations from six days per week from now until December 24 at various storefronts throughout the El Paso area.

“This adds up to thousands of hours, we need volunteers as well, but we don’t have enough people ready to volunteer,” Salvation Army HR Manager Rosa de la Rosa added.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Even during a ‘normal’ year, the kettles are the critical component for the Salvation Army’s fundrasing. After the economic challenges of the last two years and the current inflation crisis, The Salvation Army’s ability to raise vital funds to serve those in need is at risk.

“Many people may not realize that this Christmas fundraiser continues being essential to programs even beyond the holiday season…the Salvation Army shelter and soup kitchen are open 365 days a year, and other programs such as rent assistance, food box distributions, and youth programs are also year-round.” Joanna Estrada, Salvation Army

Salvation Army officials share that in 2021, they served 215,966 total meals – 72% more than 2020. Additionally, that same year, the Salvation Army provided $326,130 in emergency financial assistance, and increase of 13% over the previous year.

For more information about The Salvation Army’s work in El Paso, click here.