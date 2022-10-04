EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Salvation army of Texas and Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi have begun helping survivors of Hurricane Ian. They have served 1,335 meals and 895 drinks to residents as of Sunday.

Hurricane Ian made landfall and reached a category 4 storm on Wednesday, Sept. 28., causing major flooding and damage along Florida’s coastline.

“We had a long trip with a caravan of 15 mobile feeding units, trucks and support vehicles,” said Alvin Migues, director of the Texas Division Emergency Disaster Services for The Salvation Army and Incident Commander for the Fort Myers Operation.

“We have a great team of experienced officers, staff, and trained volunteers on the ground here and expect to be serving the Fort Myers community for many weeks to come.”

The Salvation Army has collaborated with federal, state, and local emergency management agencies to adapt response efforts if needed.

To donate to the relief efforts you can do so by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY or by clicking on this link. www.HelpSalvationArmy.org.

You can find additional information by clicking on this link. disaster.salvationarmyusa.org.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store