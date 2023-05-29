Dunkin’ in El Paso and Las Cruces is teaming up for a food drive with The Salvation Army.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Salvation Army is partnering with Dunkin’ to celebrate the 85th anniversary of National Doughnut Day with a community food drive.

Starting Friday, June 2, through June 4, in honor of National Doughnut Day, The Salvation Army is partnering up with Dunkin’ to host a community food drive to help El Pasoans facing food insecurity.

All Dunkin’ stores in El Paso (except Fort Bliss) and Las Cruces will be participating in the food drive from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. those days.

The Dunkin’ store on Yarbrough will have a special kickoff event from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on June 2. People dropping by food during those hours will get coupons for free doughnuts.

The Salvation Army’s history with National Doughnut Day goes back to 1917 when The Salvation Army volunteers provided fresh baked doughnuts to soldiers on the front lines during World War I.

“By supplying free fresh produce, canned goods, and healthy frozen items, the food pantry provides valuable meal supplementation while helping those in need maintain their independence and dignity,” stated a news release sent out by The Salvation Army.

“Families living paycheck to paycheck count on The Salvation Army to help with household groceries, but this year, our food pantry has been consistently low on supplies,” said Claiborne Gallagher, Advisory Board chair.

The Salvation Army is requesting unexpired canned food and other nonperishable food donations.