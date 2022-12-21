EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – This holiday season the Salvation Army distributed Christmas gifts to 560 families in the Angel Tree program.

Angel Tree is a need-based Christmas assistance program that helps families by providing clothes, toys, and food to families in need. Each year, families register in October for Christmas assistance, and generous donors join the program in November by providing gifts. On distribution day, each family receives toys, clothes, a food box, and a turkey for a full Christmas experience.

“This was made possible thanks to all the generous sponsors as well as our local community partners like Walmart, Sam’s Club, and Albertsons that provided the turkeys and hams” Joanna Estrada, Public Relations Manager.

Other sponsors included the DEA, Datamark, GECU, and El Dorado High School.

According to the Salvation Army, the final count shows 7,393 toys and 33,000 pounds of food were distributed this year.

