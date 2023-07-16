EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ken arrives to El Paso with a sweet deal you can’t miss just ahead of the summer release “Barbie.”

Photos credit of Salt + Honey Bakey Cafe via Instagram

Salt + Honey Bakey Cafe, which is located at 801 N. Piedras, is inviting the community to participate in its giveaway for the chance to win a $50 Alamo Drafthouse gift card.

The dynamic is simple, meet with Barista Ken at Salt + Honey, take a picture with him and tag the bakery cafe on Instagram (saltandhoneyep).

“Barbie” is a highly anticipated movie for this summer and remember, it premieres on July 21 starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, directed by Greta Gerwig.