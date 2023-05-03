EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Pastor of Sacred Heart Church is anticipating more migrants to arrive outside the church as Title 42 is expected to be lifted on Thursday, May 11.

“It’s going to be very painful to see so many people outside that we cannot care for,” said Rafael Garcia pastor of Sacred Heart Church.

People continue to show up outside of the church as the City of El Paso has estimated that there are 1,800 migrants in Downtown.

However, inside the church, there is only a capacity of 120 with a priority on women and children.

Garcia says in many cases, the father of the family volunteers to stay outside to make more room for women and children.

“In general, I find that the population outside, which is now mainly men, understand that we cannot help everyone and it’s very humbling to me. They’re very gracious, they say hello and thank you, father,” said Garcia.

A woman from Venezuela, Carolina Mirabal Rodriguez, is staying inside the church with her five children from ages 2 to 15. She explained that she turned herself in to immigration knowing there was a risk of being expelled.

Carolina Mirabal Rodriguez and her children – Courtesy of Ruben Espinoza – KTSM

“We heard that families with kids were turning themselves in, so I decided to turn myself in,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez commented to be thankful to be inside the church while hundreds sleep outside.

“It’s a lot of help because we don’t expose our children to the cold or other stuff. At least for me, back home I don’t have anybody to pay or to pay for a hotel,” said Rodriguez. “This helps us in the meantime so that we can achieve our goal.”

The area being used as a shelter is a gymnasium at the church. There are mats on the floor inside, and children can be seen playing.

Garcia mentioned he does have some concerns as more migrants are expected once Title 42 is lifted.

“Our concern would be just access to our building, the fact that people may get upset that we can’t help them. Obviously, we are going to continue to focus on what we can do according to our resources and capacity,” stated Garcia.

Courtesy of Ruben Espinoza

Courtesy of Ruben Espinoza

Courtesy of Ruben Espinoza

While not drastically, the number of people outside the church has had an impact on church attendance.

“They may be afraid when they see the crowds. The parking itself is not that much of a problem because it’s not like the people here have cars, but on the other hand, they are often impinging on the area of parking,” said Garcia.

As we announced, a case of chickenpox was reported at Sacred Heart Church, but Garcia says they have no cases of bedbugs inside.

The City of El Paso says a case of bed bugs have been confirmed in the general area.

In addition, the church is asking for donations at the shelter between 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. daily. Upon arrival, please call (915) 532-5447.

Requested items to donate includes the following:

Deodorant for men/women

Antibiotic ointment & gauze

Cold & cough medicine in syrup & pill form

Body lotion (travel size)

Toothpaste (travel size)

Toothbrushes

Razors

Shampoo & conditioner (travel size)

Lip balm/Chapstick

Sunscreen

Foot powder

Muscle/joint cream

Clothing:

New & gently used (clean) clothing welcomed.