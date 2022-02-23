EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Russian military forces will conduct a “special military operation,” in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Thursday night, the Associated Press reported.
The announcement signaled the beginning of an impending conflict between Russia and Ukraine that provoked many attempts at diplomatic solutions in prior weeks.
President Joe Biden denounced Russian military efforts calling them “unprovoked” and “unjustified.” He says Russia is acting alone and will be held responsible.
Biden issued a statement on Wednesday night saying he will monitor events as they unfold in Ukraine. And, he will meet with members of the G7 in the morning. An address to the American people will follow the meeting, he stated.
“The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces,” Biden stated. “President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering.”
Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way.— President Biden (@POTUS) February 24, 2022
The world will hold Russia accountable.
On Tuesday, the United States and European countries announced financial sanctions on banks and Russian oligarchs.
Russian troops and armored vehicles had amassed on the western border with Ukraine, in Belarus and on the Crimean peninsula since the beginning of the year. The Russian navy had also conducted naval exercises in the Black Sea and the nearby sea of Azov.
The U.S. and allies in Europe had exercised diplomatic approaches with Russian president Vladimir Putin for weeks, even as military officials warned of a full-scale invasion as Russian troops entered Belarus for military drills.
Last week, Biden said U.S. intelligence showed President Vladimir Putin had decided to invade Ukraine during a press conference in Washington. He urged the Russian president to “choose diplomacy.”
