EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Running a food truck and a catering business is the perfect fit for El Paso entrepreneur Daniel James.

James and his wife, Karla, started K&D BBQ back in 2016 as a catering business and then about two years ago, they added a trailer they bring to Borderland events to offer up their tasty Texas barbecue.

“Family and friends said, ‘We love your ribs and you are good with people. Why don’t you start a food truck?'” James said.

“I asked around and talked to other food-truck owners and they said a food truck is good to get food out there but catering is where it is at,” he added.

K&D BBQ was featured Friday, Oct. 13 during KTSM’s first Food Truck Friday segment.

James, an Air Force veteran, has gone through some some health issues in recent years but wanted to contribute to providing for his family. That’s when everyone he knew suggested getting into the food-truck business.

“I started asking questions: What am I good at? What can I turn into a business to help bring some money into the household?” he said. “That’s how it all got started.”

They initially started out strictly providing catering services but then the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“I saw a deal on a trailer,” James said. “We ran with it. I said, ‘No risk it, no brisket.'”

James considers Alamogordo home but has lived in El Paso with his wife for nearly a decade now.

“We are trying to get a foothold here,” James said. “I do upgrades to the trailer as profits come in. I get enough money, I do this project. Get enough money, and do that project. We are still working on it.”

James said his brisket and ribs are his specialties.

“I do Texas barbecue, but also dabble in Argentina, Moroccan, Mexican and try to do all different types of barbecue as customers request,” he said.

James said one of the things that makes his food truck and catering business stand out, are their commitment to giving back to the community.

They participate in the GiftAMeal program and they have helped to donate 900 meals to the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger food bank, he said.

“Besides the fact that every pitmaster believes their barbecue is the best, we believe it is all about family and community,” he said.

James said his time in the Air Force helped give him the discipline and attention to detail to succeed as a business owner.

“It’s definitely a labor of love,” he said.

On Fridays and Saturdays, you can find K&D BBQ at Oira’s Food Truck Park at 10308 Dyer. On Mondays and Thursdays during NFL football games, they are at Willie’s bar at 10530 Dyer.

On Sundays, they can be found at Old Sheepdog Brewery at 3900 Rosa Ave.

You can find where K&D BBQ is at by going to Facebook and Instagram.