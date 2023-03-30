RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KTSM) – A getaway tucked away in the tall, cool pines of Southern New Mexico is celebrating their 85th Anniversary and including their guests in the celebration.

Ruidoso’s Dan Dee Cabins are celebrating their 85th Anniversary this weekend, visitors can take part in staying in one of the 13 cabins, special will run from April 1 to May 15.

“A guest can come, make their reservation with me or on the phone or online and we are going to offer 50 percent a third night or a fourth night free,” said Owner Terry Christian.

While Dan Dee Cabins first opened in 1938, Christian says their cabins have been upgraded for a better stay.

“I’ve been here for just about 20 years, and it is my understanding that a Dr. Roswell, I believe, Dr. Suerinjin bought the property and had his son Dan Dee Seurinjin build the cabins.”

Over the years, the cabins have been modernized, first with electricity then with complete kitchens. As part of the unique nature of the tiny resort, each cabin is identified by its unique name.

Starlight

Fir Tree

Snapdragon

Little Chino

Pair Tree

Blue Bonett

Lone Star

Trail’s End

Rosebud

Chief

Larkspur

Rainbow

Miss Chief

In addition to the cabins, the getaway offers 5 acres of nature and wildlife; with access to fishing a few miles away.

Dan Dee Cabins are located 310 Main Rd. Ruidoso, New Mexico

In the forested Upper Canyon, they are open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information and reservations, click here.

