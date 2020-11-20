Rudy Giuliani’s leaking hair dye takes social media by storm

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney and former New York City mayor, has made recent headlines — but not for usual matters.
Giuliani led a press briefing Thursday on the Trump campaign’s unsupported claims of widespread voter fraud in the election.
Things got heated — so heated that at one point Giuliani began to sweat mid-conference and his hair dye dripped down his face on both sides.
Twitter did what Twitter does best and took full advantage of the situation, as you can see below:
