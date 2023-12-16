EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Family-owned Rudolph Automotive Group is getting into the holiday spirit.

The Rudolph car dealerships are teaming up with two school districts — El Paso Independent School District and Canutillo ISD — to give 2,000 students a new coat.

The giveaway is happening Saturday, Dec. 16 at Rudolph VW and Rudolph Honda.

“Our team is always looking for opportunities to support the community in meaningful ways, especially during challenging times. Through this initiative, we`re aiming to spread warmth and joy this winter season,” said Matt Neessen, president of Rudolph Automotive Group.

The dealerships are also planning a full-day of fun activities including food trucks, vendors and a a special appearance by Santa.