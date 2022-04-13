EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone!☀️ Happy windy Wednesday!

We are starting off your Wednesday with a weather Authority Alert due to that High Wind Warning that was supposed to end at 9pm last night, however, it was extended up until 6am this morning. So we are continuing to see sustained 30-40mph winds and 60mph gusts!💨🍃

We also saw that cold front move in last night, that dropped us to the low 70s, so we are going to see much drier colder air this morning

Good news though is that we are only going to warm up from here! As of now we are not tracking another cold front for the rest of this week or next week, we are staying in those beautiful 80s!

We could potentially hit our first 90 degree mark of the year on Easter Sunday so we are looking at some very nice warm weather!🐰🐇🥚🐣🎉🎊

Have a wonderful Wednesday everyone!!😇