EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning sunshine’s! Happy Tuesday!☀️

We are expecting a high of 88 with winds up to 15-25mph and gusting up to 35mph later this afternoon.💨🍃 Definitely going to be a windy Wednesday, so make sure to secure anything outdoors!

However, on Thursday for Cinco de Mayo we are expecting beautiful weather in the 90s!☀️ Winds will subside, and we will see nice clear skies.

We are expecting those winds to pick up once again throughout the weekend, even on Mother’s Day! So try to plan something indoors this weekend for all the moms out there!🤰👩‍👧

Have a wonderful Wednesday everyone!

