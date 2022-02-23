EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone!☀️ Happy Windy Wednesday!🪁💨🍃

We expect a high of 74 for today, so nice temperatures but we do expect a repeat of what we saw Monday or even worse.

That High Wind advisory is going to take affect at 10am today until 8pm this evening. During that time frame we are expecting winds up to 35-45mph and gusting up to 60mph, so watch out for plenty of blowing dust!💨

So make sure you are securing any outdoor furniture, decorations and especially those trash and recycling bins because they will end up down the street. 🗑♻️🪑

Next cold front is also expected to move in on Thursday, dropping us down to the 50s with those breezy conditions so definitely bundle up that day because we might feel a wind chill factor.

We should be back to the 60s by Friday and those winds will finally subside, so looking like a very beautiful weekend.☀️

Have a wonderful windy Wednesday!😇