EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Wednesday!

We are expecting a high of 78 today with nice, calm winds at around 5-10mph, so overall beautiful day to be outdoors.☀️

We are expecting plenty of sunshine unlike these past couple of cloudy days we have been seeing.

We are expecting our first 80 degree mark of the year this Friday! However, unfortunately, we are also expecting very windy conditions in the forecast.💨🍃

Those winds are expected to stay with us all throughout your weekend.

Cooling down to 66 for your Monday, then back to the 70s by Wednesday of next week.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!😇