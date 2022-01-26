EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning borderland!☕️☀️ Happy humpday! Well we are expecting chilly but seasonal and comfortable temperatures for today, just like yesterday.

We are forecasting an expected high of 60 degrees, so make sure to grab a jacket as you head out the door🧥 but overall great day to go jogging🏃‍♀️ or to walk your pets!🐶🐕🐩🦮🐕‍🦺

Calm winds in the forecast for today, but we do expect a cold front to move in Friday, dropping us down to the low 50s, and producing breezy and gusty conditions for your Thursday and Friday.

Hard freeze for your Friday night at 27 degrees, however, we will stay comfortable and sunny for your weekend in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!😇