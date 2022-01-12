Roxy’s Wednesday Forecast on 9: Cold start to the day but back to the 60s this afternoon☀️ – before our next cold front moves in this weekend❄️

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone!☀️ Hope you are having a great Wednesday!

Well we are expecting to be back in the 60s today and staying with us until the end of the workweek.

Tonight however, we are expecting freezing temperatures at 30 degrees, so bundle up!🧥🧣🧤 Make sure to bring your plants and pets indoors tonight!🐶🐱🐕🐈🐩🦮🐕‍🦺🐈

Friday is actually going to be our warmest day this week with a high of 67 degrees, but expect some winds that day as well making it feel colder than it actually is.

Cold front moves in Saturday, dropping us down to the 50s once again and producing some rain and windy conditions for your weekend, so if you go out please drive carefully and bring an umbrella!🌂🚗💧

Have a wonderful Wednesday!😇