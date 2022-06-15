EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy humpday, and happy first day Monsoon!!💧

Here are some Monsoon facts listen down below. So far this year we have been pretty dry, but next week looks like we are seeing plenty of moisture in our atmosphere!

As far as today we are looking at another day of that triple digit heat!☀️🥵 We are forecasting 101 degrees, but I promise we will cool down to those 90s pretty soon!

Make sure you are staying hydrated💧 and cool, wearing that sunscreen🧴 and please make sure not to walk your dogs in the middle of the day, do it early in the morning or in the afternoon when the sun is going down.🐕🐶🐩

However, we are also tracking 20% chance of rain tomorrow night for your Thursday.☔️ We might also see some thunderstorms so expect plenty of humidity for the next couple of days.

However, we are expecting to cool down to 90s for your Father’s Day weekend!👨‍💼👱‍♂️ As of now looks like we might see some rain on Sunday and it’s going to last until Thursday of next week so maybe take those dads out to eat on Saturday instead!☕️🍳🥞🧇🍕🍔🥪🍽

Have a wonderful Wednesday everyone!