EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Humpday!🌸🌸🌸
We are expecting a high of 89 degrees once again, but finally we are getting a break from those winds! At around 10-15mph.💨🍃
After today though we are only going to warm up from here, expect all hundreds for your Memorial Day weekend!🕶⛱🩳🩱🧴
We could even potentially come close to matching some records!☀️🥵
So don’t forget that sunscreen and those sunglasses this weekend, we are going to get awfully hot!☀️🥵
Have a wonderful Wednesday everyone!
