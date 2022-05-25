EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Humpday!🌸🌸🌸

We are expecting a high of 89 degrees once again, but finally we are getting a break from those winds! At around 10-15mph.💨🍃

After today though we are only going to warm up from here, expect all hundreds for your Memorial Day weekend!🕶⛱🩳🩱🧴

We could even potentially come close to matching some records!☀️🥵

So don’t forget that sunscreen and those sunglasses this weekend, we are going to get awfully hot!☀️🥵

Have a wonderful Wednesday everyone!