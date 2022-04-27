EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning! Happy humpday!🌻🌻🌻 Well we had some pretty severe weather last night.
As a matter of fact, those of you who live in West El Paso, Upper Valley and parts of Dona Ana County could possibly be waking up to some hail damage overnight!❄️🌨🧊
We saw up to quarter size hail overnight including rain, lighting and even some very strong winds throughout the Borderland.☔️🌂
If you experienced some severe weather last night and caught some video and pictures of the storm feel free to share them to us by emailing them to news@ktsm.com.
As far as today though we are looking at completely opposite conditions, we expect to warm up to the upper 80s, calm winds in the morning at around 10-15mph but gusting up to 25mph later this afternoon.💨🍃
So overall today is going to be a beautiful day but tomorrow expect some very windy conditions as well as Friday.
Saturday is looking like a great day to go out this weekend with those warm temperatures and calm winds.
Expect breezy conditions Sunday and back to the 90s next week!☀️
Have a wonderful Wednesday everyone!!😇