EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Wednesday!!

We saw some very gusty conditions yesterday and they are staying with us for just one more day and then we are going to see some beautiful warm temperatures!

We are forecasting a high of 98 degrees with winds at around 15-20mph and gusting up to 30mph later this afternoon.💨🍃 So fire weather remains an issue and a threat here in the Borderland.

However, we are expecting to finally get a break of those winds and gusts starting tomorrow and after that we are expecting our hottest weekend of the year so far and potentially even break some records!☀️

We are expecting our first 100 degree mark of the year on Sunday, but Monday we have the best chance of beating a record!☀️ So don’t forget your sunscreen this week!🧴🕶⛱🩳🩱

Have a wonderful Wednesday everyone!