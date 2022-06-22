EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning and happy humpday! Expect a very gloomy day with some light sprinkles this morning.☁️☁️☁️

That Flood Watch was lifted at 6am this morning, we saw plenty of activity overnight so expect some very slick and slippery roads, make sure to drive carefully this morning.💧🚗🚙

However, this afternoon we are expecting much drier conditions, but humidity is going to stay with us for the next couple of days, but we will begin to warm up and dry up from here.

More rain chances in the forecast starting Sunday and staying with us all throughout next week!☔️👢🌂

Have a wonderful Wednesday everyone!