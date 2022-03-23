EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone!⛅️ Happy Humpday!

Well we are expecting another chilly day but at least a bit warmer than yesterday.

We are expecting a high of 62 with calm Westerly winds at 5-10mph.💨🍃

So definitely bundle up this morning🧥🧣🧤 However, we are only going to warm up from here! Expect 70s tomorrow for your Thursday!

Beautiful weekend ahead in the 80s with those nice, sunny skies.☀️

Next cold front moves in on Tuesday of next week, and we are looking at breezy to windy conditions next week.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!!😇