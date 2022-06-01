EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Humpday!🧡🧡🧡

Well are expecting a very hot day with a high of 100 degrees!☀️🕶⛱🩳🩱🧴 So overall a nice day, enjoy it before some possible rain and thunderstorms tonight!

We are forecasting 10% chance of rain tonight in El Paso, increasing to 20% for your Thursday and 10% for your Friday morning.🌧☔️

Some very exciting news for those of you who love the rain! We haven’t seen any rain in over two months! The last time we saw rain was actually March 22nd, so we definitely need it!

Saturday we are expecting a beautiful day at 98 degrees and winds pick up for your Sunday!💨🍃 We are also looking at more rain chances next week so get those umbrellas ready!☂🌂

Have a wonderful Wednesday everyone!☀️