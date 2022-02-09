EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone!☕️ Hope you are having a great Wednesday! Happy humpday!! And happy National Pizza Day!🍕🍕

Well another beautiful day here in the borderland, chilly in the mornings but we are expecting a high of 63 today, so a bit warmer than yesterday.☀️

Our winds are very calm for today at 5-10mph, before they pick up for you Friday and Saturday.💨🪁

We are sticking to the 60s up until Friday when that cold front moves in on Saturday, dropping us down to the 50s and producing some windy conditions.

No rain chances in the forecast for this week☔️ so its a good week to go ahead and wash those cars!🧼🧽🚗🚙

As of now it seems like we will be at 64 degrees for your super bowl Sunday🏈 and 68 degrees for your Valentine’s Day❤️💐🥰

Have a wonderful Wednesday everyone!😇