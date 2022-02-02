EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone!!☕️ Happy Wednesday!!

Well we already in the 50s this morning, usually we are in the 30s but we are staying in the 50s all day long, our expected high today is at 57 degrees.

Those winds today, however, will be around 10-20 mph💨, so a bit breezy, making it feel colder than it actually is.

We are expecting to be under a winter weather advisory tonight at 8pm up until 11am tomorrow morning.

So tonight we do expect to see some rain in the evening hours and as we go to sleep that rain will turn into snow. So bundle up tomorrow🧥🧣🧤👢🌂☔️ we are expecting a winter wonderland!❄️☃️ So be careful with those wet roads especially because they could be very icy tomorrow morning.

We are forecasting a high of 34 degrees for your Thursday, and expecting plenty of snow all morning long up until 11am.

Friday we should be rather dry, just a few scattered showers throughout the Borderland but that cold air will stay with us all weekend long. We are even expecting a hard freeze for your Thursday and Friday night below 20 degrees.🥶❄️

So please make sure to bring your pets indoors, you don’t want your fur babies to freeze outside!🐶🐕🐩🦮🐕‍🦺

We will be back to the 50s for your Sunday, back to the 60s for Wednesday of next week.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!😇