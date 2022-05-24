EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Tuesday!💙❤️🤍

Well for those of you heading out to vote this morning expect some calm weather with a high of 89 degrees, but if you are going to head out this afternoon expect some windy conditions at around 15-20mph.💨🍃

After today though we are only going to warm up from here, expect all hundreds for your Memorial Day weekend!🕶⛱🩳🩱🧴

We could even potentially come close to matching some records!☀️🥵

So don’t forget that sunscreen and those sunglasses this weekend, we are going to get awfully hot!☀️🥵

Have a great Tuesday everyone and don’t forget to vote!