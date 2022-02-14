EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning lovebirds!🕊 Happy Monday and Happy Valentine’s Day!!!❤️💐🥰💕💘💗💞💖💌💟

We are expecting a beautiful day in the 70s!☀️ Our winds will be calm at around 5-10mph, so overall gorgeous day to go on a date and spend time with your significant other!👩‍❤️‍👨💕🥰

No rain chances in the forecast for today or tomorrow☔️ so if you want to impress your boyfriend or girlfriend for Valentine’s Day then go ahead and wash those cars!🧼🧽🚗🚙

Cold front moves in on Wednesday, dropping us down to the 50s and producing some rain and very windy conditions.💨🪁 We are expecting winds up to 40mph on Wednesday, so definitely going to be a windy Wednesday!

Low 50s for your Thursday as we begin to dry out, 60s for your Saturday, and then back to the 70s for your Sunday.

Have a lovely Monday!😇💘

Here’s a lovely photo from our amazing weather watcher Penny Duncklee! She sent us this beautiful photo of a dove watching the sunset last night which I thought was perfect for Valentine’s Day! Thank you Penny!💞