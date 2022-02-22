EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone!☀️ Happy Tuesday! Well as promised we saw a very dusty and gusty Monday and those winds have winded down since yesterday but haven’t left us just yet.

We expect to stay windy up until Thursday, but our winds for today should be a lot calmer at about 15-25mph coming from the Southwest.

We expect a high of 70 for today, 73 for Wednesday and we do expect a very windy Wednesday, so expect a repeat of what we saw Monday or even worse.🪁💨🍃

So make sure you are securing any outdoor furniture, decorations and especially those trash and recycling bins because they will end up in your neighbors home. 🗑♻️🪑

Next cold front is also expected to move in on Thursday, dropping us down to the 50s with those breezy conditions so definitely bundle up that day because we might see a wind chill factor.

We should be back to the 60s by Friday and those winds will finally subside, so looking like a very nice weekend.☀️

Have an terrific Tuesday!😇