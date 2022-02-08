EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone!!☕️ Happy Tuesday!!

Well another chilly day here in the borderland, we are expecting a high of 59 degrees today just a little bit warmer than yesterday.☀️

Today is National Kite Day, but are winds are going to be very calm at 5-10mph. Next cold front moves in Thursday, that’s not going to cool us down too much, but it is going to produce those windy conditions💨 so save those kites for Thursday!🪁

We are expecting to warm up back to the 60s by Wednesday up until Friday and then a second cold front moves in on Saturday, dropping us down to the 50s and producing some windy conditions.

No rain chances in the forecast☔️ so its a good week to go ahead and wash those cars!🧼🧽🚗🚙

As of now it seems like we will be in the low 60s for your super bowl Sunday🏈 and 66 degrees on Valentine’s Day❤️💐🥰 and warming up to the 70s by Tuesday of next week!

Have a great day everyone!😇