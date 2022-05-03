EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning sunshine’s! Happy Tuesday!☀️

We are expecting a high of 88 with winds up to 15-25mph and gusting up to 30mph later this afternoon.💨🍃

So a bit breezy for today but definitely secure anything you have outdoors because we are expecting a very Windy Wednesday!

However, after Wednesday we are looking at beautiful weather on Thursday and Friday!☀️ Winds will subside, we will see clear skies in the 90s, so nice weather ahead.

We are expecting those winds to pick up once again throughout the weekend, even on Mother’s Day! So try to plan something indoors this weekend for all the moms out there!🤰👩‍👧

Next cold front moves in Next Monday dropping us down to the 80s.

Have a terrific Tuesday everyone!!😇