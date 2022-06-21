EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Happy Tuesday and happy first day of Summer!☀️

Well we saw plenty of activity yesterday in El Paso and we are expecting another round of rain once again.☔️

We will remain under a Flood Watch until Wednesday morning, we did get a little break of that rain this afternoon but we are expect most of it tonight around 11pm to midnight is when we will see the strongest storms throughout our area.

Expect thunder, lightning, winds and potentially some hail, so bring those pets indoors tonight🐕🐶🐩 and make sure to drive very carefully tomorrow morning, we will have some very slick roads so take some extra time for your morning commute!☔️

However, we will dry out by Thursday and we will be very hot and humid for your weekend and expect even more rain chances next week!

Stay safe everyone everyone!