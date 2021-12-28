Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast on 9: Windy conditions for today – before plenty of rain chances💧🌧☔️ for your New Year’s weekend🥳🎉🍾

EL PASO, Texas (KSTM) – Good morning borderland!☀️ Only 4 days away till 2022 can you believe that?? Feels like a futuristic number but we are almost there!🥳🎉🎊🍾

A cold front moved through last night, dropping us down to the low 60s and brought some windy conditions with it as well. Those winds should not be any more than 10-20mph coming from the West, but they should subside by tomorrow.

We are also expecting plenty of rain this week starting on Thursday and much cooler temperatures. We should drop to the 50s by tomorrow and those rain chances are going to increase drastically by Friday, unfortunately for your New Years Eve! Hopefully the rain does not interfere with all those fireworks or our weekend plans! However, if you do go out please make sure you have those rain boots and umbrellas ready to go and make sure you are driving carefully with those slick roads.🚗💧🌂☔️👢

Winds are back in the forecast for your weekend, for the first day of 2022, then we are expecting a high of 48 for your Sunday and freezing temperatures for your Saturday and Sunday night as well. However, we should warm up back up to the 60s by Tuesday of next week.

Have a terrific Tuesday!