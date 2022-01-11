Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast on 9: Last day in the 50s before we slightly warm up tomorrow☀️- Next cold front moves in this weekend❄️

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone!☀️ Hope you are having a great Tuesday!

Well we are expecting one more day in the 50s before we warm up to the 60s tomorrow and staying with us until the end of the workweek.

Friday is actually going to be our warmest day this week with a high of 68 degrees, but expect some winds that day as well making it feel colder than it actually is.

Plenty of gloomy clouds this week so make sure to send us those beautiful weather photos to our newsroom!📸🤳🌈☀️🌤⛅️❄️

However for your weekend we are expecting plenty of rain and windy conditions so if you go out please bundle up!🧥🧣🧤 Drive carefully and bring an umbrella!🌂🚗💧

Cold front moves in Saturday as well, dropping us down to the 50s once again.

Have a Terrific Tuesday!😇