Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast on 9: Comfortable seasonal temperatures for today in the 60s☀️ – Overall nice day to walk your pets!🐶🐕🐩🦮🐕‍🦺 – Before that cold front moves in on Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning borderland!☕️☀️ Hope you are having a great Tuesday! Well we are expecting comfortable weather just like yesterday but a bit warmer.

We are forecasting an expected high of 63 degrees with calm winds from the southwest at about 5-10mph, so good day to fly some kites🪁 go jogging🏃‍♀️ or walk your pets!🐶🐕🐩🦮🐕‍🦺

Cold front moves in Friday, dropping us down to the low 50s and producing some breezy conditions with it as well for your Thursday and Friday.

Hard freeze for your Friday night at 27 degrees so make sure to bundle up!🧥 🧣 🧤

We will stay comfortable and sunny for your weekend in the 50s and 60s.

Have a terrific Tuesday!😇