Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast on 9: Chilly start to the day🥶 but today is going to be the warmest day for the next 9 days☀️ – Expect windy conditions🪁

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone!☕️☀️⛅️ Hope you are having a great Tuesday!

Well we woke up above average this morning, usually we are in the 30s by 5am, we were already in the 50s. Today is going to be our warmest day for the next 9 days with an expected high of 66.

However, winds are in the forecast today and tomorrow up to 10-15mph making it feel colder than it actually is, so good day to fly some kites!🪁🪁🪁

Cold front moves in Thursday, dropping us down to the 40s with an overnight low of 24 degrees! So bundle up🧥🧣🧤 and bring those pets indoors!🐶🐱

Plenty of moisture in the area, plus cooler temperatures could potentially produce some snow flurries this weekend!❄️☃️🌨 However, it is too soon to tell but if we do, it will be a wintry mix of rain and snow.

Rain chances and winds increase for your Sunday, and staying in the 50s next week.💧☔️

Have a terrific Tuesday!😇