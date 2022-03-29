EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Tuesday!

Well we are actually starting off your morning with a Weather Authority Alert due to those very strong winds and possible rain chances as well.

This is all thanks to that cold front we mentioned yesterday, so we are expecting a Wind Advisory for most of West El Paso, North El Paso, parts of Central, these areas are expecting 30-40mph and 50mph gusts.💨🍃

Now Eastsiders, unfortunately, you are going to be under a High Wind Warning so you are going to get the worst of those winds, possibly up to 35-45mph and gusting up to 65mph! So make sure you are securing anything outdoors.

This is what we consider damaging winds, so they could potentially bring down dead trees, weak powerlines and any outdoor furniture, so be careful.

Those winds staying with us for tomorrow as well but we are going to begin to dry out, so no rain chances after today. So you can go ahead and wash those cars on Thursday.🧼🧽🚗

However, thankfully we are looking at a beautiful, sunny weekend in those 80s!☀️ So make some plans this weekend!

Have an terrific Tuesday everyone!!😇