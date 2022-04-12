EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Tuesday!☀️

Well we are starting off your Tuesday with a weather Authority Alert due to a High Wind Warning and Blowing Dust Advisory due to those very strong winds! So we are expecting sustained winds at about 30-40mph and gusting up to 60mph!💨🍃

So today is definitely going to be a ponytail kind of day! That is what we consider damaging winds and they are staying with us until 9pm so be very cautious, they could potentially bring down dead trees and weak powerlines so secure anything outdoors!

The Blowing Dust Advisory will take affect 11am up until 7pm tonight, so expect plenty of dirt and debris in the air especially at the Chihuahuas game tonight so be careful!

Tomorrow we are only going to be a bit breezy but we are cooling down to the low 70s for your Wednesday.

However, we are going to warm up beautifully for your weekend in the 80s and expect to be a little breezy on Easter Sunday.🐰🐇🥚🐣🎉🎊

Have a safe Tuesday everyone!!😇