EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Tuesday! Well we are expecting another couple of days of that triple digit heat!☀️🥵

We are forecasting 102 degrees, but I promise we will cool down to those 90s pretty soon!

We were still under a heat advisory this morning but it has not been lifted.

Make sure you are staying hydrated💧 and cool, wearing that sunscreen🧴 and please make sure not to walk your dogs in the middle of the day, do it early in the morning or in the afternoon when the sun is going down.🐕🐶🐩

However, we are also tracking 10% chance of rain for your Wednesday night, and 20% for you Thursday night.☔️ we are also expecting some thunderstorms for your Thursday night and expect plenty of humidity for the next couple of days.

However, we are expecting to cool down to 96 degrees on Father’s Day!👨‍💼👱‍♂️ So don’t forget to take out those dads for a nice brunch or dinner!☕️🍳🥞🧇🍕🍔🥪🍽

Have a terrific Tuesday everyone!